Bryan police looking for thief suspect

The Bryan Police Department said they are looking for a thief suspect.

On Sept. 16 the victim's information was used to make purchases at the Lowe's in Bryan.

The victim lives in Baytown.

If you recognize the person of interest you are asked to call Investigative Nani Santos at 979-209-5320 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

The victim's information was used to make several purchases from the Lowe's in the amount of $2,500.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.