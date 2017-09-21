Police: 1 person shot, taken to hospital during standoff

Temple Police said they are working a standoff situation near St. Mary's Church. Police said that one person has been shot and has been taken to the hospital.

The person's condition is unknown at this time.

Around 9 a.m., police received a call about shots fired near the church located in the 100 block of W. Avenue D in Temple. St. Mary's School is on lockdown due to the standoff.

Police said Ebony and Ivory Learning Center and Grace Learning Center are also on lockdown.

When police responded they said shots have been fired.

Police have said the suspect barricaded himself near the church in the 800 block of 7th St.

