Bellmead police searching for woman who escaped custody

The Bellmead Police Department is searching for a woman after escaping police custody when she asked to use the restroom during a medical clearing.

On Sept. 19 after 5 p.m., police were called to a Walmart for a report of a possible theft. When they arrived, they discovered 34-year-old Angela Sturdivant had been accused of stealing cookies and glue from the store.

Officers learned Sturdivant was previously charged with criminal mischief.

Sturdivant was taken to the McLennan County Jail and when she arrived, she told officers that she had a seizure in the back of the police car. The officer driving said he did not witness this, but then she was taken to Providence Hospital to be medically cleared.

At the hospital, she informed the officer that she needed to use the restroom. Because the officer was a man, he had to wait for her outside what he thought was the only exit.

Sturdivant then escaped custody by fleeing out an unknown second exit of the restroom.

Bellmead police are now searching for her and asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call them immediately at 254-799-0251.

