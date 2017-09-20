Budweiser, Lyft work together to offer 150,000 free round trip rides

Lyft and Budweiser are teaming up to make the road safer.

According to reports, the two businesses are teaming up this holiday season to offer up to 150,000 free round-trip Lyft rides with the "Give a Damn" program.

The program is available in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, Georgia and Washington, D.C.

Budweiser will be sharing a code on its Facebook and Instagram every Thursday at 2 p.m. When users claim the code, the funds will be transferred to their account and to be used in a three-day period.

The rides are worth up to $10 each way.

