Budweiser, Lyft work together to offer 150,000 free round trip rides

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
TEXAS (KXXV) -

Lyft and Budweiser are teaming up to make the road safer. 

According to reports, the two businesses are teaming up this holiday season to offer up to 150,000 free round-trip Lyft rides with the "Give a Damn" program. 

The program is available in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, Georgia and Washington, D.C. 

Budweiser will be sharing a code on its Facebook and Instagram every Thursday at 2 p.m. When users claim the code, the funds will be transferred to their account and to be used in a three-day period. 

The rides are worth up to $10 each way. 

