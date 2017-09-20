City discusses Baylor's request to ban short-term rentals in apartments near campus

The City of Waco Plan Commission is taking another look at the recently approved short-term rental ordinance passed in June.

Baylor University asked the city to adjust the ordinance to prohibit Short Term Rental Type III in the College and University Neighborhood District.

The district, which started in 2014, borders the boundaries around Baylor and a small portion downtown near I-35. It was created to alleviate traffic and parking congestion. It also created regulations for development design in the district.

Beatriz Wharton, Senior Planner with the City of Waco, said Short Term Rental Type III special permits are for owners who want to rent out a multifamily property, like an apartment, without being at the property.

Baylor officials said their concern with the current ordinance is safety.

"The university has invested significant time and resources in safety and security in and around campus. In addition, the university has reporting requirements related to crime under the Clery Act and Title IX that most real estate investors or property owners do not have," Lori Fogleman, Assistant Vice President of Media Communications at Baylor, said.

The Waco Plan Commission met on Wednesday to discuss Baylor's request. No decisions will be made by the commission until September 26th.

"Baylor is a good community partner, and we appreciate being part of the conversation and finding solutions," Fogleman said.

