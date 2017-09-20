Baylor To Host 2018 Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championship

Baylor will serve as host of the 2018 Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championship from May 11-13, announced by the conference office Wednesday.

“We are extremely excited to host this championship,” Baylor head track & field coach Todd Harbour said. “We’ve been looking forward to it for years. This is an incredible facility. We’ve had the chance to show it off the last couple of years through our two home meets, but to be able to have the entire league down here for a conference championship is going to be special.”

This will be the fifth time overall that the conference championship will be hosted in Waco, but it will be the first time that the Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium will serve as the competition site.

Named after legendary Baylor track coach, Clyde Hart, the $18.1 million facility was dedicated on Dec. 5, 2014. The stadium accommodates 5,000 spectators and participants with seating on the front and back stretches.

It was designed by Kansas City-based Populous, which planned McLane Stadium, and built by Austin Commercial and Flintco, which also constructed the football stadium.

Located right on campus, student-athletes and fans will have the Brazos River as a background for next year’s championship.

“The facility is one of the best in the country,” Harbour said. “Some of the top programs have come to our meets since it’s opened, so we’re excited to host the Big 12 outdoor meet.”