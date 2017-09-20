Managing allergies in Central Texas

Many in Central Texas are suffering from a common issue...allergies. Allergies are considered worse during the summer season in Central Texas.

"Allergies is basically the body's reaction to otherwise benign substances. A certain chemical, a pollen, in this case, will enter the body, the body will think that it is a pathogen or that it's something that could harm the person, and it will react to that substance," John Joseph II, a Senior Staff Physician at Scott & White Clinic Killeen Main, said.

Common symptoms of allergies are a runny nose, sneezing, coughing, itchy or watery eyes or a sore throat.

Steroids and nasal spray are treatments physicians can prescribe to help with allergies.

If worse comes to worst, an allergist can test for specific allergies and treat patients with frequent allergy injections.

