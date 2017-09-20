Police searching for suspect wanted for aggravated robbery

Copperas Cove police are looking for a man wanted in an aggravated robbery incident on Sept. 16.

Around 4:28 p.m., Copperas Cove Police Department responded to the 900 block of S. 17th Street to a report of an aggravated robbery incident.

Two victims said three men wearing shirts over their faces entered the residence by kicking the front door open.

One of the men pointed a firearm at the victims and demanded money. The suspects stole an unknown amount of money and three cell phones.

Police were able to identify one of the suspects as 22-year-old Robert Berry.

Coryell County has issued two warrants for arrest for Berry for aggravated robbery.

If you have any information about Berry’s whereabouts call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

