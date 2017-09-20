Major accident on I-14 in Killeen

Killeen Police Department said they are working a major crash on I-14.

Police were asking drivers to exit the Willow Springs Exit and continue on the expressway until after Fort Hood Road, but at 8:45 a.m., the department said they have cleared the scene and reopened the exit.

There have been several reports of major traffic backup in the area.

No other details were released at this time.

