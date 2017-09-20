21-year-old dies after auto-pedestrian accident in Killeen

Killeen Police Department said a 21-year-old man died after an auto-pedestrian accident in Killeen.

The accident happened on Sept. 20 at around 6:39 a.m. on IH-14. Officers responded to the crash, and once officers arrived they found a man lying in the roadway.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking northbound across IH-14 when a black Dodge Journey was traveling eastbound in the center lane, saw the pedestrian in the roadway and suddenly braked.

A white Jeep Patriot was behind the Dodge and veered towards the inside lane to avoid hitting the Dodge. The Jeep then hit the pedestrian as he was walking across the lane.

The pedestrian was transported to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Tariq Allen.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.