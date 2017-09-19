Texas Farm Bureau screens Food Evolution documentary

The Texas Farm Bureau is teaching people more about the food they eat with the power of movies.

The bureau held a screening of the movie Food Evolution at their state headquarters in Waco Tuesday. The movie detailed the controversy surrounding genetically modified organism (GMO) food products.

The film was directed by Oscar Award Nominee Scott Kennedy and funded by the Institute of Food Technology. It argues that GMOs are nothing to worry about despite legislation banning GMO products, an opinion shared by the Texas Farm Bureau. Local farmer Robert Fleming agrees.

"There's so much misconception about GMOs and our goal is an agricultural promotion at Texas Farm Bureau," Fleming said. "We'd like to get the word out to promote agriculture and spread our word about GMO crops."

The screening attracted Baylor students, 4-H clubs and city officials. The bureau held a panel discussion after the film to discuss the GMO issue in depth with a group of professionals from both sides of the argument.

