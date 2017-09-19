Police ask for assistance in identifying hit-and-run suspect - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police ask for assistance in identifying hit-and-run suspect

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: College Station Police) (Source: College Station Police)
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Police are asking for assistance in finding a man involved in a hit and run. 

College Station police said that the accident happened on Texas Avenue and Walton on Aug. 29 at 4:30 p.m. 

Police said that a tan truck turned into the middle lane of southbound Texas Avenue, hitting a white van that was full of children. 

A man exited the truck but turned around and left the scene.

The occupants of the vehicle were treated for non life-threatening injuries. 

If anyone recognizes the suspect, contact police at 979-764-3600.

