Police ask for assistance in identifying hit-and-run suspect

Police are asking for assistance in finding a man involved in a hit and run.

College Station police said that the accident happened on Texas Avenue and Walton on Aug. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Police said that a tan truck turned into the middle lane of southbound Texas Avenue, hitting a white van that was full of children.

A man exited the truck but turned around and left the scene.

The occupants of the vehicle were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, contact police at 979-764-3600.

