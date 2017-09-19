Copperas Cove residents may see relief from Fathom water service

Many Copperas Cove residents have expressed issues with their water service that was implemented back in November.

The City of Copperas Cove partnered with Fathom to assist in their utility Department, but since then they have dealt with numerous problems.

Residents said the system has many errors including duplicate water bills for a month to no bills at all, something residents are very frustrated with.

As a result, the CEO of Fathom is expected to attend the Copperas Cove City Council Meeting Tuesday night.

