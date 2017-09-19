Copperas Cove residents may see relief from Fathom water service

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
A victory would let Senate Republican leaders claim redemption on their "repeal and replace" effort.More >>
A victory would let Senate Republican leaders claim redemption on their "repeal and replace" effort.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
A federal grand jury indicted a Central Texan for allegedly making threats to kill people on Fort Hood last month.More >>
A federal grand jury indicted a Central Texan for allegedly making threats to kill people on Fort Hood last month.More >>