Sibling argument leads to brother arrested for chasing sister with knife

A man has been arrested after an argument with his sister lead to him chasing her with a knife until she locked herself in a vehicle on Tuesday, police said.

Bellmead police were called to the 1000 block of Kane Street for a report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, a witness told them he saw the brother, 17-year-old Jekyarri Lang-Hall, run at his 19-year-old sister with a kitchen knife. The witness told police it appeared as if Lang-Hall was attempting to stab his sister.

The victim was able to get into a vehicle and lock the door. Police said she believed if she would not have been able to do this, she would have been stabbed.

Police said the incident started from an argument Lang-Hall had with his sister throughout the day that had escalated to the aggravated assault.

Jekyarri Lang-Hall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.