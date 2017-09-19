Dr. J.B. Riggs Drive in Groesbeck closed for repairs - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Dr. J.B. Riggs Drive in Groesbeck closed for repairs

GROESBECK, TX (KXXV) -

The Groesbeck Police Department is closing the 100 block of S. Dr. J. B. Riggs Drive to traffic due to road repairs. 

The department said city work crews are replacing a water line in the block. 

The closure is expected to last through Tuesday and Wednesday. 

