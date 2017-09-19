Police searching for suspects who robbed Waco convenience store

Waco police said they are searching for two suspects that robbed the Valero convenience store on Bosque Dr.

Police said the robbery happened Tuesday morning around 2:30 a.m.

Police added that one suspect was wearing a black shirt around his head, and the other suspect wore a red shirt around his head.

One of the suspects showed a gun to the clerk, and they left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects headed eastbound into the neighborhood behind the store.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made. Police said it is unknown if this robbery is related to others in the area in the past several weeks.

