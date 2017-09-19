10-year-old girl killed after horse kicked her in the head ident - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

10-year-old girl killed after horse kicked her in the head identified

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
BOSQUEVILLE, TX (KXXV) -

A 10-year-girl girl from Bosqueville has died after a family horse kicked her in the head.

The family's pastor confirmed to News Channel 25 that the 10-year-old is Emmie Schneider. 

No autopsy has been ordered. 

The McLennan County Sheriff's office said the accident happened on the family's property on Monday night. 

