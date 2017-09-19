10-year-old girl dies after family horse kicks her - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

10-year-old girl dies after family horse kicks her

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BOSQUEVILLE, TX (KXXV) -

A 10-year-girl girl from Bosqueville has died after a family horse kicked her in the head.

The McLennan County Sheriff's office said the accident happened on the family's property on Monday night. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly