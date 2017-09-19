Boil order issued for Lake Belton area

A boil order has been issued for Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation customers along FM 93 and Wheat Road North of FM 93, facing Lake Belton.

The order was issued due to a main break in the area on Sept. 18 and to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and microbes.

All water used for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

