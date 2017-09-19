Two men arrested for stealing tires in College Station

Two young adults were arrested early Tuesday morning for stealing tires from a vehicle in College Station.

At about 2:28 a.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Woodcliff Court to a report of a burglary in process. A resident called 911 stating that two men were rolling a tire towards a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The resident gave information until police were able to arrive.

Officers found the men in the parked vehicle and additional officers found another vehicle in the same block that had two rear tires removed and was sitting on landscaping bricks. The two front tires also had the lug nuts removed was prepared for the front tires to be removed as well.

Officers were able to recover the stolen tires while searching for the suspects. Numerous lug nuts were found in the pocket of one of the suspects.

Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle who wished to press charges for theft.

The stolen property was estimated at $2,600, police said.

The two men were arrested and identified as 17-year-old Davion Johnson and 19-year-old Dillian Sweed.

