Two arrested after officers found meth while serving a warrant

Two people were arrested after Corsicana officers were serving an arrest warrant and found methamphetamine in the suspect's house on Monday night.

Corsicana detectives responded to the 2000 block of Regal Drive to conduct a narcotics investigation and to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Through an open door, officers said they saw the wanted suspect and they entered to arrest him. They conducted a consent search of the room and found digital scales and about 15 grams of methamphetamine.

Two people were arrested for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony offense.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.