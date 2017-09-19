Man and woman arrested after deputies find firearms, drugs - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man and woman arrested after deputies find firearms, drugs

LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A man and a woman have been arrested after Limestone County deputies found firearms and drugs in their vehicle on Monday night. 

Limestone County Sheriff's office said deputies saw a suspicious vehicle with the man and woman inside parked near Mexia. 

Deputies investigated and discovered narcotics and a pistol on the pair. The vehicle was then searched and deputies also found a stolen firearm that was taken in a recent burglary in the county. 

The man was arrested for possession of marijuana under two ounces and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of dangerous drugs.

