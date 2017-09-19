Man and woman arrested after deputies find firearms, drugs

A man and a woman have been arrested after Limestone County deputies found firearms and drugs in their vehicle on Monday night.

Limestone County Sheriff's office said deputies saw a suspicious vehicle with the man and woman inside parked near Mexia.

Deputies investigated and discovered narcotics and a pistol on the pair. The vehicle was then searched and deputies also found a stolen firearm that was taken in a recent burglary in the county.

The man was arrested for possession of marijuana under two ounces and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of dangerous drugs.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.