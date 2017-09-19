Man dead after shooting in Killeen identified

Killeen police are investigating a shooting after a man has died in the 2800 block Montague County Drive.

At 3:30 a.m. police received a call of shots fired.

Officers in the area said they were notified of a 27-year-old man, identified as Pierre Andre Keupp, suffering from a gunshot wound. Keupp was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m.

No arrests have been made.

Killeen police are asking for anyone with information to call the police department at 254-501-8830.

