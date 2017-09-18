Democratic candidate announces candidacy for Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson's seat

On Monday morning, a Waco archaeologist announced her plans to run for the Texas House of Representatives.

Katherine Turner-Pearson, who is a Democrat, is hoping to be elected Representative of District 56.

Currently, Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson who is a Republican has held that seat since 2005.

Turner-Pearson said some of her key issues she wants to focus on involve school funding, prison reform and race relations.

She claims legislators in Austin are playing politics instead of accomplishing anything.

"Everybody is just playing games. It's time that somebody does something and where I come from, if someone tells you, it's time you somebody does something. You roll up your sleeves and get it done. and that's why I'm here," Turner-Pearson said.

Turner-Pearson, who is also part of the McLennan County Tax Appraisal Review Board and the vice-president of the Waco Cultural Arts Festival Board, said she would also like to work to fix property tax reform.

