Pedestrian hit during 2-vehicle wreck in Waco

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Police Department said a man was hit by a car while walking on the median on La Salle in Waco.

Police said the man was hit after a car accident sent a vehicle into his path.

A white Nissan was heading west on La Salle Ave. when another vehicle was attempted to turn onto La Salle. The Nissan swerved to miss the other vehicle but was unsuccessful.

The accident caused one of the vehicles to flip onto the median, hitting the man. 

Police said the man's injuries are unknown at this time. 

No one was charged.

