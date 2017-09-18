Water boil notice issued for City of Lampasas

A water boil notice has been issued for the city of Lampasas.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring the CIty of Lampasas to issue a water boil notice due to a break in a water line on Sept. 18.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption.

