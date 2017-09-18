Baylor Soccer Drums SMU in 4-1 Road Win - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Soccer Drums SMU in 4-1 Road Win

Baylor soccer (6-1-1) drilled home four goals to take a decisive 4-1 road win over the SMU Mustangs (4-2-2) on Sunday evening at Westcott Field.

In a late night match that was delayed nearly an hour after the SMU men’s soccer match prior was pushed back by multiple light outages, the Bears showed no ill effects from the late start, posting an offensive explosion.

After the Mustangs took a quick opening goal in the eighth minute, the Bears answered back just a minute and a half later in the 10th minute with the equalizer.

Jackie Crowther took a corner for the Bears, ending up with the ball deflected back to her for another cross attempt into the box.

The team’s point leader found Camryn Wendlandt in the box for a header goal to tie the match at 1-1.

Keeping the pressure on, the Bears took the lead in the 27th minute when Raegan Padgett took a breakaway into the box, drilling home what would stand as the game winning goal to put BU up 2-1.

Looking for some insurance late in the second half, Lauren Piercy broke away from the SMU backline after the ball took a Baylor bounce out of the scrum and gave the junior forward a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Piercy drilled home the third BU goal of the match, putting the Bears up 3-1 in the 80th minute.

Just over 30 seconds later, Aline De Lima bounced outside of the SMU backline, again getting a one-on-one chance with the SMU goalkeeper. The senior midfielder chipped the goal up and over the keeper and found the net, icing the 4-1 dominating win for BU.

Jennifer Wandt (4-1) allowed just her second goal of the season, bouncing back to post a season-high five saves.

