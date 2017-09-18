State Rep. Scott Cosper to seek re-election

State Rep. Scott Cosper announced plans to seek re-election to the Texas House.

He is endorsed by former Reps. Jimmie Don Aycock and Fred Brown and the mayors of Lampasas, Salado, Harker Heights and Killeen.

“I wasn’t elected to mark time. This job is about rolling your sleeves up and getting results for our families, students and teachers” Rep. Cosper said. “I am proud of what we accomplished and look forward to keeping up the fight.”

State Rep. Cosper is currently serving his first time representing District 54 in the Texas House.

