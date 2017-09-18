Killeen police investigating rollover crash that left one in critical condition

Killeen police are investigating after they received a call of a rollover crash on I-14 on Sunday night.

At 9:14 p.m., Killeen police arrived to find a red Nissan Pathfinder on its left side at Eastbound I-14.

Upon investigation, police discovered the Pathfinder was speeding when it struck a silver Hyundai sedan and the driver lost control of the vehicle causing him to strike the concrete center divider and rolling over to its side.

The driver was taken to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights and then flown to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

Killeen police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The occupants of the Hyundai had no injuries.

Killeen police traffic unit are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.