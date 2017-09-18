Woman dies after car accident in Axtell

One woman is dead after a car accident in Axtell.

DPS Sergent D.L Wilson said that on Sept. 18 at around 5:30 a.m. a 2008 Hyundai was on State Highway 31 eastbound on FM 1330 when the car left the roadway eastbound on SH 31 and crashed between the bridges onto FM 1330.

The car rolled over numerous times landing down on FM 1330.

The driver identified as 58-year-old Brenda Hamilton of Waco died at the scene of the crash.

DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.

