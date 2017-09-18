One man injured after being assaulted in Bryan - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

One man injured after being assaulted in Bryan

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

The Bryan Police Department said they are investigating an aggravated robbery. 

On Sept. 17 at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to CHI St. Joseph Hospital for a person with a gunshot wound. 

Officers learned the victim was selling narcotics from his residence on Turning Lead Dr. when the victim was shot in the hand. 

Two suspects fled the scene with a small amount of marijuana and the victim's handgun. 

The investigation continues into the robbery and how the victim was shot. 

A second investigation has been initiated into the victim's drug dealings.

 Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly