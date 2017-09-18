One man injured after being assaulted in Bryan

The Bryan Police Department said they are investigating an aggravated robbery.

On Sept. 17 at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to CHI St. Joseph Hospital for a person with a gunshot wound.

Officers learned the victim was selling narcotics from his residence on Turning Lead Dr. when the victim was shot in the hand.

Two suspects fled the scene with a small amount of marijuana and the victim's handgun.

The investigation continues into the robbery and how the victim was shot.

A second investigation has been initiated into the victim's drug dealings.

