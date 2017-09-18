One man injured after being assaulted in Bryan

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
