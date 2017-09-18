Atmos Energy to flare natural gas in Waco - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Atmos Energy to flare natural gas in Waco

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Atmos Energy said crews and contractors will be conducting two controlled natural gas flaring this week in Waco.

The first one is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., in the City of Robinson. 

The flaring site will be done southeast of Greig Dr. in Robinson and approximately one mile east of IH-35.

The second flaring will be done on Thursday, Sept. 21 in Waco from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 

The flaring will take place north of 3rd St. and approximately one-quarter mile east of TX-6. 

“Flaring” is a standard industry practice to safely burn natural gas that must be removed from a specific section of pipeline so that employees can work on the pipe, according to Atmos Energy.

Residents and motorists in the area may notice a large, controlled flame and moderate noise for approximately two to three hours.

Emergency and municipal officials have been advised of the planned flaring operation.

