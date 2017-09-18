Atmos Energy to flare natural gas in Waco

Atmos Energy said crews and contractors will be conducting two controlled natural gas flaring this week in Waco.

The first one is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., in the City of Robinson.

The flaring site will be done southeast of Greig Dr. in Robinson and approximately one mile east of IH-35.

The second flaring will be done on Thursday, Sept. 21 in Waco from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The flaring will take place north of 3rd St. and approximately one-quarter mile east of TX-6.

“Flaring” is a standard industry practice to safely burn natural gas that must be removed from a specific section of pipeline so that employees can work on the pipe, according to Atmos Energy.

Residents and motorists in the area may notice a large, controlled flame and moderate noise for approximately two to three hours.

Emergency and municipal officials have been advised of the planned flaring operation.

