Doctors warn cooler temperatures can cause severe dry skin

This week is the last week of summer and as the season begins to change doctors say so will your skin.

Skin is the largest organ on our bodies and in order to protect it in the cooler months, Dr.Katherine Fiala, a Dermatologist at Baylor Scott & White, said it might require some changes in your daily routine.

"You will see that where your skin begins to dry more easily wrinkles may be more noticeable, your skin might even crack and bleed. And as our skin ages it has a more difficulty hanging on to the water that hydrates our skin," Fiala said.

Although Central Texas doesn't often see a harsh winter, many people say they still see their skin change along with the seasons.

Fiala said there are many things that add to dry skin including the type of lotion or soap used on the skin and the temperature of your showers can play a factor.

A hot shower may feel great but doctors say hot water can really dry out the skin. Therefore, if you're looking to retain moisture, go for a cooler temperature

"People should also choose a soap that's made for sensitive skin as apposed to like an antibacterial soap which tends to have more chemicals and can be more drying.

The other thing is that when the heaters do come on its probably a good idea to have a humidifier running and try not to sit right next to an open flame," Fiala said.

Another way to help prevent dry skin is by adding a thicker moisturizer as soon as you get out of the shower for an extra layer of defense.

Fiala said different medications can also add to drying out the skin, so it's important to stay hydrated and moisturized during those cooler months.

