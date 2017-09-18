18-wheeler crash closes lanes on Marlin Hwy

A hazmat team is cleaning up debris after an 18-wheeler crashed on Marlin Hwy on Monday morning, Waco police said.

At 5:40 a.m., an 18-wheeler carrying scrap metal crashed and spilled its load all over a bridge in the 1600 block of Marlin Hwy.

The Southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted to MLK Boulevard.

There were no injuries reported.

The truck was on its side but was flipped back upright as of 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.