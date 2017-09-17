Baylor Men’s Golf Takes Fourth at Fighting Illini Invite

Baylor men’s golf finished in fourth place at the Fighting Illini Invitational after shooting 9-over-par 289 in Sunday’s final round at Olympia Fields Country Club. The Bears carded 12-over 852 across three rounds to finish ahead of six top-20 ranked teams.

No. 4 Baylor (+12) placed behind only No. 16 Texas A&M (-3), No. 19 Alabama (+6) and No. 1 Oklahoma State (+10). The Bears earned wins over No. 5 Illinois (+13), No. 20 Florida State (+14), No. 12 UNLV (+24), No. 6 Texas (+26), North Carolina (+27), California (+27), No. 14 Stanford (+28), No. 8 USC (+31), Northwestern (+35), Indiana (+49) and Navy (+66).

Junior Braden Bailey shot even-par 70 in the final round to finish tied for sixth place in the 78-player field at 3-under-par 207. He shot par or better in all three rounds and has recorded par or better scores in five of six rounds this season. Bailey earned his 12th career top-10 finish, moving him into a tie with teammate Matthew Perrine for eighth on Baylor’s all-time list.

Sophomore Cooper Dossey and junior Garrett May tied for 20th place at 4-over 214 after shooting final rounds of 3-over 73 and 5-over 75, respectively. Dossey’s finish was his ninth career top-25, and he has finished top-40 in all 14 collegiate tournaments. May earned his 10th career top-25 finish.

Perrine, the Bears’ lone senior, tied for 48th place with an 11-over 221 after shooting 3-over 73 in Sunday’s final round. It snapped Perrine’s streak of top-10 finishes in regular season tournaments at nine consecutive. Freshman Ryan Grider carded a countable 3-over 73 in the final round to finish in 62nd place at 17-over 227.