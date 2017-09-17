Temple hosts annual model train show

The 35th annual model train show in Temple came to an end on Sunday.

The event brought in hundreds over the weekend, complete with model train exhibits, vendors and raffles.

The Central Texas Area Model Railroaders Organization based out of Temple puts the event on every year in hopes of attracting train-lovers of all ages.

And while the exhibit is over, for now, you can still check out model trains over at the organization headquarters in Temple.

"The city of Temple moved us to our location next to the Sante Fe Depot, the 2-story brick building. Our building is down there and inside that building are three layouts, an N-scale, an O-scale and HO layouts which we like to run and that's open the first and third Saturdays of every month," CENTRA MOD Member, David Douglass said.

And if two Saturdays a month isn't enough to model train action for you--- the group says they are always looking for new members.

