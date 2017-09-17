Church in Temple uses music to raise money

One Temple Church is singing out to help the community one note at a time.

Christ Episcopal Church in Temple kicked off their second year of the "Music to Help Others" concert series geared toward raising money for non-profit organizations.

"Each organization is stretching themselves thin to reach out to people and help with the demand so each time we have one of these we bring a different person to the table, a different organization, to tell us what they are doing and how we can be a part of it." Rector of Christ Episcopal Church, Justin Yawn said.

Though the series has just begun, they have already set a date for their next concert. The Temple High School Choir has already signed on to sing at the next concert on Nov. 5, Yawn said that concert will benefit Aware Central Texas.

