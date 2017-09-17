CTX man becomes pastor after being released from federal prison

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
State lawmakers introduce dozens of bills to close or limit public access to government records.More >>
State lawmakers introduce dozens of bills to close or limit public access to government records.More >>
The eruption of violence late Saturday followed a day of noisy but non-violent demonstrations at suburban shopping malls.More >>
The eruption of violence late Saturday followed a day of noisy but non-violent demonstrations at suburban shopping malls.More >>
One Temple Church is singing out to help the community one note at a time.More >>
One Temple Church is singing out to help the community one note at a time.More >>
Two men are now in custody for possible roles in the bombing attack on a rush-hour subway train Friday morning that injured 29 people in London.More >>
Two men are now in custody for possible roles in the bombing attack on a rush-hour subway train Friday morning that injured 29 people in London.More >>