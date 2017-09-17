UMHB Football Player Claims Conference Honor - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UMHB Football Player Claims Conference Honor

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football player Bryce Wilkerson has been named American Southwest Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Cru’s 24-3 victory over Linfield College on Saturday. Wilkerson becomes the first UMHB player to claim ASC weekly honors this season.

Wilkerson, a senior wide receiver/kick returner from Tyler Lee High School, returned the opening kickoff of the second half 95 yards for a UMHB touchdown to give the Cru a 17-3 lead over the Wildcats. It was the third kickoff return for a touchdown of Wilkerson’s career to set a new school record. Wilkerson also returned four punts for 17 yards and added two receptions for 19 more yards.

The top-ranked Cru is now 2-0 overall and has a 1-0 record in ASC play on the season. UMHB will return to action with a 6:00 PM home game against Texas Lutheran University (1-1, 1-0 ASC) on Saturday, September 23rd.

