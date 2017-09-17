Single-vehicle accident leaves one man dead

The Waco Police Department said they are investigating a single-vehicle accident that left one man dead.

On Sept. 17 at around 7:50 a.m.officers responded to a call of a car that was off the roadway and in a field in China Spring and Pioneer Parkway. Officers discovered a dead man inside.

Police believe the car was traveling west on FM 3434 when the driver failed to stop for a stop sign at FM 1637.

He continued across FM 1637, where he struck the raised concrete curbing in the construction zone and then the grass embankment. That caused the car to flip over and into the open field.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the driver is not being released pending notification of the next kin.

