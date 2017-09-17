Police searching for aggravated robbery suspect in Waco

The Waco Police Department said they are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened at a convenience store.

On Sept. 16 at around 8:30 p.m. a man entered a convenience store located at 205 East Waco Dr. The suspect walked behind the counter, grabbed the hair of a female clerk and placed what the clerk believed to be a gun to her back.

The suspect demanded money from the register.

The suspect took the cash and fled on foot. He was last seen going south.

The suspect is described as approximately 5'10" tall and 225 lbs.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

