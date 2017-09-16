Baylor Men’s Golf in Second Place at Fighting Illini Invite

Baylor men’s golf is in second place with a two-round score of 3-over-par 563 at the Fighting Illini Invitational. The Bears shot 3-over 283 in Saturday’s second round at Olympia Fields, and they’ll enter Sunday’s final round three shots back of the lead.

No. 19 Alabama (E) shot even-par for the second straight day to remain atop the leaderboard. No. 4 Baylor (+3) is in second place, followed by No. 16 Texas A&M (+6), No. 1 Oklahoma State (+7) and No. 5 Illinois (+7) rounding out the top five. The 15-team field includes 10 of the nation’s top-20 ranked teams in the GCAA Preseason Coaches Poll.

No. 20 Florida State (+10) is in sixth place, followed by No. 8 USC (+15), No. 12 UNLV (+15), No. 14 Stanford (+16), California (+19), No. 6 Texas (+20), Northwestern (+21), North Carolina (+22), Indiana (+36) and Navy (+51).

Junior Braden Bailey shot 2-under-par 68 on Saturday to climb six spots into a tie for fifth place at 3-under 137 for the tournament. He’s four shots back of the individual lead held by Alabama’s Davis Riley at 7-under 133. Junior Garrett May carded a 1-over 71 to move into a tie for eighth place at 1-under 139 through 36 holes.

Sophomore Cooper Dossey carded 3-over 73 on Saturday and sits tied for 16th place at 1-over 141, and senior Matthew Perrine posted the Bears’ final counting score with a second round of 1-over 71 to move up 19 spots into a tie for 45th place at 8-over 148. Freshman Ryan Grider shot 9-over 79 and sits tied for 64th place at 14-over 154.