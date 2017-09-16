Cross Country Wins Ken Garland Invitational

Baylor cross country was crowned the Ken Garland Invitational team champions on both the men and women’s sides Saturday morning at Discovery Park, hosted by North Texas.

The Baylor men bested North Texas for the team crown, 31-26, while the Baylor women edged the Mean Green, 38-39. The men win their second-straight team title in Denton after winning the meet last season.

On the men’s side, sophomore Devin Meyrer finished second overall in his first meet of the season, running 20:20.0 on the four-mile course. Right behind him was senior Jordan West in third with a time of 20:28.6. The final three scoring runners included: TJ Sugg in fifth (20:46.0), Jeremy Meadows in seventh (20:48.1) and Eric Anderson (20:50.6).

Also competing in Denton were Sam Sahli (11th – 21:07.7), Sean McCullough (17th – 21:36.3), Connor Laktasic (18th – 21:38.0), Seth Brown (24th – 22:09.3) and Matt Henderson (28th – 22:34.1).

On the women’s side, sophomore Gabby Satterlee led the Bears with a second-place finish on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 18:21.9. Following behind her as a scoring runner were freshman Brooke Gilmore in fourth (18:40.6), sophomores Alison Andrews-Paul (ninth – 19:38.5) and Hana Marsheck (10th – 19:39.6) and freshman Madelaine Johnston (13th – 19:47.8).

Also finishing in the top 25 were Haley Everroad (17th – 20:10.8), Kasey Kinzel (21st - 20:32.6), Megan Rule (22nd – 20:34.3) and Lindsay Walton (23rd – 20:38.8).