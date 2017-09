Baylor men’s golf is in second place with a two-round score of 3-over-par 563 at the Fighting Illini Invitational. The Bears shot 3-over 283 in Saturday’s second round at Olympia Fields, and they’ll enter Sunday’s final round three shots back of the lead. No. 19 Alabama (E) shot even-par for the second straight day to remain atop the leaderboard. No. 4 Baylor (+3) is in second place, followed by No. 16 Texas A&M (+6), No. 1 Oklahoma State (+7) and No. 5 Il...

