Highway sign dedicated to CTX fallen soldier

A highway sign in Rosebud was dedicated Saturday to a Central Texas soldier who lost his life while serving his country.

The family and friends of Cpl. William T. Warford III attended the sign unveiling Saturday morning.

It's near the intersection of U.S. Route 77 and State Highway 53 in Rosebud.

Warford's family said he was killed in Iraq just eight days shy of his 25th birthday.

His sister said this is her way of having closure.

"To see that sign there ... it lifts a weight off of my shoulders to keep his memory alive," Crystal Bethke said.

"I don't ever want people to forget him, you know, who he was, what he represents, and what he did to help this country," his mother Jere Beal added.

Warford is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

