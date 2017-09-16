Gary Sinise and Lt. Dan Band to perform at Fort Hood

The Fort Hood Public Affairs said in a press release that the world-famous actor and avid supporter of troops, Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band will be performing at the Fort Hood Salutes celebration on Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hood Stadium.

The event is free and open to the public.

The event coincides with the recent redeployment of the 1st Cavalry Division headquarters from Afghanistan and the upcoming 75th anniversary of the formation of Fort Hood.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.