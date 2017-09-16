Gary Sinise and Lt. Dan Band to perform at Fort Hood

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.More >>
Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.More >>
Jury finds Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to appease horror character Slender Man.More >>
Jury finds Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to appease horror character Slender Man.More >>
Indians' winning streak stopped at 22 with 4-3 loss to Royals.More >>
Indians' winning streak stopped at 22 with 4-3 loss to Royals.More >>
British authorities are searching for suspects in the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people as hundreds of soldiers are being deployed across the country.More >>
British authorities are searching for suspects in the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people as hundreds of soldiers are being deployed across the country.More >>