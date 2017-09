Baylor equestrian will open its 2017-18 season with an exhibition meet against the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at the Dallas Equestrian Center.

The scrimmage will be the first matchup with outside competition under first-year head coach Casie Maxwell.

Baylor will officially open its season on Friday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m., welcoming West Texas A&M to Waco and the Willis Family Equestrian Center.