Baylor Softball Announces Fall Schedule, Opens Practices

Baylor softball unveiled its six-game fall schedule, including five opportunities to catch the Lady Bears at Getterman Stadium, announced Friday by 18th-year head coach Glenn Moore.

BU will also open its fall camp practice schedule on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8:30 a.m. at Getterman Stadium.

The Lady Bears will have just under two weeks until its first fall exhibition, kicking off a five-game homestand that features Temple College (Sept. 28), Navarro College (Sept. 30), McLennan Community College (Oct. 5 and 18), and a doubleheader with Texas A&M Commerce (Oct. 7).

Baylor will close its fall competition schedule on the road, facing LSU in The Woodlands on Oct. 21.

BU is coming off of a 48-15 finish in the 2017 season, ending with the program’s fourth trip to the Women’s College World Series and a second-place finish in the Big 12, trailing only the eventual national champion Oklahoma Sooners.

The Lady Bears return 10 from the 2017 squad, including seven starters, adding eight to the roster, highlighted by a strong five-member class of incoming freshmen and three SEC standout transfers.