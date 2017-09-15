Family of student with scabies concerned about school's notification process

The family of a middle schooler who has been diagnosed with scabies has expressed concerns about other parents not being notified about it.

Serenity Ross, who attends Tennyson Middle School, has stayed home since she went to the doctor on Wednesday. Currently, she is being treated for scabies, which looks like a rash.

According to Centers for Disease Control, scabies is transmitted through direct contact for a long period of time with someone with scabies.

A Waco ISD spokesman said at this time there is one unconfirmed case of scabies at Tennyson Middle School but it is unknown if it's the same one.

He added when sending notification letters to parents they take into account advice from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. The district told News Channel 25 to not send a recommendation because there was not an outbreak and scabies is not highly contagious in school settings.

