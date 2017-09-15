Three juveniles, two adults arrested for burglary in Copperas Cove

The Copperas Cove Police Department said they arrested five people for burglary.

On Sept. 12 officers responded to the 200 block of E Ave B, to a call of a burglary and robbery.

Three juveniles and two adults were identified as Davonte Brooks and Christian Hopes were arrested in Gatesville on Sept. 13

All suspects were charged with robbery, burglary of habitation and engaging in an organized criminal activity.

